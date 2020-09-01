Mercer County Sheriff's Office increasing enforcement on rural roads

Since November of 2019, the Mercer County Sheriff's Office says that they have seen 15 vehicle crashes that were caused by distracted driving, speeding, and stop sign violations. After seeing those crash numbers and hearing multiple complaints from citizens, the sheriff's office is now taking action.
Increased enforcement will be focused in the northwest part of the county, specifically along State Routes 118, 707, and 49. Sheriff Jeff Grey says that they are able to spread out their enforcement out like this with the aid of some additional funding.
"We have a traffic grant and we have a little bit of extra money for overtime, we’re going to do everything we can," said Sheriff Grey. "We’re working mostly with the Highway Patrol up there but we’re going to have two or three cars in that area at a time that are specifically assigned to that."
Deputies will be watching for stop sign and speeding violations, with a zero tolerance policy, and will be issuing citations. That's usually not something that the sheriff's office will cover, but they felt that this situation called for their attention.
"The idea behind focusing on criminal things is to keep people's property and keep them safe, and what we’re seeing is a lot of property damage with vehicles and people getting injured and occasionally people dying, so I feel that we have an obligation to do everything we can to reduce that," said Sheriff Grey.
Sheriff Grey also reminds drivers to buckle up and slow down while out on the roads.