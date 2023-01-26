Mercer Health announces opening of ‘Barb’s Closet’

Press Release from Mercer Health:Mercer Health is pleased to announce the opening of Barb’s Closet, a resource housed in the Emergency Department at Mercer County Community Hospital offering clothing, basic care items and personal care items to patients in need.
Barb’s Closet was founded by a group of St. Henry natives and retired nurses – Betty Nietfeld, Ethel Kaiser, Jane Kleinhenz, Anita Hemmelgarn and Ann Beyke, in honor of their late friend Barb Huelsman.
The group of ladies, known as the Biegel Girls, in addition to Barb Huelsman, formed a Bible Study group in 2017. Each year, the Biegel Girls focus their energy on a Christmas donation project. In 2022, the group learned of a project featured at Miami Valley Hospital similar to Barb’s Closet. The group unanimously agreed this would be the best way to honor their late friend Barb.
Barb had a loving relationship with God and a deep prayer life. She had a heart of gold and dearly loved her family and friends. Sadly, Barb passed away on September 17, 2021. Barb was pure love and was constantly showing those around her how much she loved them. She was the spirit of kindness, giving and loving, and enriched many lives. Never wanting to draw attention to herself, she was always ready to help in any way she could.
Barb’s Closet is the result of the efforts to continue Barb’s labor of love and of helping others in need. If you would like to support Barb’s Closet by making a tax deductible monetary donation, please send via mail to the MED Foundation, 800 W. Main Street Coldwater, Ohio 45828 and designate to Barb’s Closet.
Pictured are the founders of Barb’s Closet at Mercer Health. Front row: Anita Hemmelgarn & Jane Kleinhenz. Back row: Ethel Kaiser, Betty Nietfeld & Ann Beyke.
