Mercer Health announces opening of ‘Barb’s Closet’

Pictured are the founders of Barb’s Closet at Mercer Health. Front row: Anita Hemmelgarn & Jane Kleinhenz. Back row: Ethel Kaiser, Betty Nietfeld & Ann Beyke.

Press Release from Mercer Health: Mercer Health is pleased to announce the opening of Barb’s Closet, a resource housed in the Emergency Department at Mercer County Community Hospital offering clothing, basic care items and personal care items to patients in need.

Barb’s Closet was founded by a group of St. Henry natives and retired nurses – Betty Nietfeld, Ethel Kaiser, Jane Kleinhenz, Anita Hemmelgarn and Ann Beyke, in honor of their late friend Barb Huelsman.

