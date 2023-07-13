July 13, 2023, Press Release from Mercer Health: Mercer Health recently received Acute Heart Attack Ready re-certification through the Joint Commission and the American Heart Association. The certification recognizes hospitals that meet standards denoting the highest level of commitment to consistent and optimal heart attack care. The mission of the Acute Heart Attack Ready program at Mercer Health is to provide exceptional, timely, and evidence-based treatment for those suffering from life-threatening heart attacks.
An interdisciplinary team dedicated to improving cardiac care spent months reviewing policies, programs, and procedures to prepare for a rigorous onsite review on April 25. During the visit, a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated Mercer Health’s compliance with related certification standards including the delivery and facilitation of evidence-based care spanning from initial symptom onset to potential transfer to a larger hospital. The reviewer also conducted onsite observations and interviews with staff.
“As a heath care accreditor, The Joint Commission works with health care organizations across settings to help improve patient safety and quality of care through our expert resources and tools, innovative solutions and rigorous standards,” says Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “We commend Mercer Health for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients.”
“Receiving our re-certification for the Acute Heart Attack Ready program demonstrates our organizations’ and staff’s commitment to providing a high standard of service,” Jenny Conn, RN, Director of Emergency Services, said. “This program provides a framework to allow us to continuously improve patient outcomes, which is at the core of what we strive to do each and every day.”
For more information about Acute Heart Attack Ready certification, please visit jointcommission.org. For more information about Mercer Health Emergency Services, please visit mercer-health.com.