Due to travel safety concerns, the scheduled COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17th is being postponed to next week, Wednesday, February 24th. The clinic location and appointment times will remain the same. Knowing the weather may continue to create travel difficulties throughout the week, Mercer Health will announce each day by 1 p.m. if changes will be made for the next day’s clinic. Alert announcements will be made on our Mercer Health's website, their social media, and WCSM. Please refrain from calling them.