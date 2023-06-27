June 27, 2023 Press Release from Mercer Health: The Mercer Health Diabetes Education Program recently received continued certification from the American Diabetes Association for a quality diabetes self-management education program. This certification is valid every four years, and Mercer Health has maintained certification since 2005.
The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation’s leading organization committed to fighting diabetes by driving discovery through research and innovation, intensifying the urgency around the diabetes epidemic, and supporting people living with and affected by diabetes. The ADA’s recognition certificate assures that educational services meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support.
“Daily self-management skills are absolutely essential for people to effectively navigate the 24/7 challenges of living with diabetes, helping to keep them healthy and prevent or delay the serious complications of diabetes,” said Linda Cann, MSEd, the ADA’s senior vice president of professional services. “We applaud Mercer Health for its commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based education and support for people with diabetes by meeting these National Standards and earning this recognition.”
The Mercer Health Diabetes Education Program, led by Karen Homan, Registered Dietitian & Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist at Mercer Health, provides one-on-one diabetes education sessions tailored to meet individual needs. This program is helpful for those newly diagnosed with diabetes, struggling to control their blood sugars, starting or changing medication for diabetes or interested in learning more.
For more information about the Mercer Health Diabetes Education Program, visit https://mercer-health.com/our-services/diabetes-education/