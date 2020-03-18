Mercer Health Discontinues COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Drive-Thru Testing Center Due to New Directives from Governor
Due to new directives issued today from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, COVID-19 testing is to now be preserved for hospitalized patients and symptomatic hospital workers. Therefore, Mercer Health’s Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Center at the Mercer County Fairgrounds will no longer be utilized. The COVID-19 pandemic is an evolving situation and Mercer Health continues to respond proactively while working within the recommendations of the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).