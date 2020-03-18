Beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020, no visitors are permitted at any Mercer Health location, due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 (coronavirus). These visitor restrictions apply to all Mercer Health facilities.
Exceptions:
One (1) support person for Childbirth Center patients
End of Life situations – close family and clergy only
One (1) support person for surgical patients
Minor patients (<=18 years old) limited to only parents, guardians or primary caregivers
One (1) support person for individuals with significant disabilities
Visitor Screening/Protocols
All visitors to the hospital will be subject to screening for symptoms and travel or exposure history
Visitors will be asked to leave the facility if they have had symptoms of the seasonal flu or COVID-19, such as shortness of breath, cough, fever, chills, headache, vomiting sore throat, muscle aches or diarrhea, in the past 48 hours or exposures in the last 14 days.
If a patient requires a driver, the driver will be asked to wait in their car until the patient’s appointment is completed.
Visitors cannot leave the patient’s room and must wash their hands, or use hand sanitizer, before and after leaving the building.
Visitors may enter :
- On the East side of the hospital by using the Emergency Entrance
- On the West side of the hospital by using Entrance #3: West Entrance or Entrance #2: South Entrance, but will be stopped near the West Registration for screening.
These entrances at the hospital will be temporarily closed to the public:
- Entrance #4: The Cedar Table Entrance
- Entrance #1: East Entrance
Thank you for your cooperation as we work to protect the health and safety of our patients, staff, visitors and the community.