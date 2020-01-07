Press Release from Mercer Health: On December 11, Allison Eversman, RN, Population Health Nurse at Mercer Health, was recognized as a top leader in Comprehensive Primary Care Plus (CPC+) population health with a 2019 Population Health Pioneer Award for Most Valuable Care Coordinator.
Eversman was one of twelve individuals chosen to receive an award for providing the highest quality health care to their communities. She received her award at the 2019 Caravan Health Accountable Care Symposium in Scottsdale, Arizona. The symposium, attended by healthcare leaders from across the country, focuses on learning, networking, and sharing real word strategies for success.
CPC+ is a national advanced primary care medical home model that aims to strengthen primary care through regionally-based multi-payer payment reform and care delivery transformation. Eversman received her award for her excellence in addressing Mercer Health patient needs and tangibly improving their quality of life.
According to Eversman’s nomination, “Allison always goes above and beyond to make sure the patients are taken care of. She even had a patient scheduled for a lengthy testing procedure in Dayton a little while back. He was terrified to go to the city alone and didn’t have anyone to go with him. Allison helped to educate him about everything so there were no surprises and went out of her way to find someone willing to not only drive him to and from this test but also stay with him the entire time. That patient later called back and voiced his appreciation numerous times as he explained how nervous he had been to go through with the procedure and truly appreciated everything she had done for him.”
Part of Eversman’s role as care coordinator is following up with patients and helping provide them with resources to care for themselves at home to avoid repeated and prolonged hospital stays.
“Words cannot describe how truly honored and thankful I am to have received the 2019 Population Health Pioneer Award for Most Valuable Care Coordinator. I am extremely proud to be part of a healthcare system in which all team members of various departments strive to provide the best personalized care for our patients,” Eversman said. “I have found my role as Population Health Nurse to be the most rewarding job I’ve ever had and I really enjoy getting to know the patients on a personal level and providing patients with the help that they need.”
Eversman is the second Mercer Health employee to receive a Population Health Pioneer Award. Julie Stahl, RN, Care Coordinator, received the Most Valuable Care Coordinator award in 2017 for her extensive work and dedication to getting the CPC+ program up and running at Mercer Health.