Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 (coronavirus), we have implemented new visitor restrictions to ensure the health and safety of our patients, their families and our staff. Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, these visitor restrictions apply to all Mercer Health facilities.
General Guidelines for all Visitors
- In general, we request that people do not visit our facilities.
- Visitors must be a spouse, significant other, parent or legal guardian or primary caregiver.
- Visitors must stay in the room with the patient.
Visitors at Outpatient/Ambulatory/Emergency Department/Physician Office Locations
- For a patient coming for an emergency department visit, outpatient surgery, procedure or office visit: limit one(1) visitor/support person in the building.
Visitors at Hospital
- Limit one (1) visitor in the building at a time.
- No visitors are allowed in the building from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. overnight, unless accompanying a newly admitted patient or a maternity patient.
- No visitors under age 18
- NOTE: Visitation rules may be even more restricted on units or floors with patients who have reduced immune systems or special populations.
- Exceptions:
* “End of life” situations – close family and clergy may visit
* Minor patients (<=18 year old) visitors are limited to only parents or guardians or primary caregivers.
* Individuals with significant disabilities are limited to one support person in addition to a visitor.
Visitor Screening at Hospital
- All visitors to the hospital will be subject to screening for symptoms and travel or exposure history
- Visitors will be asked to leave the facility if they have had symptoms of the seasonal flu or COVID-19, such as shortness of breath, cough, fever, chills, headache, vomiting sore throat, muscle aches or diarrhea, in the past 48 hours or exposures in the last 14 days.
- If the visitor is a driver for a patient, they will be asked to wait in their car until the patient’s appointment is completed.
- Visitors must wash their hands, or use hand sanitizer, before and after leaving rooms and hospital buildings.
- Visitors may enter :
* On the East side of the hospital by using the Emergency Entrance
* On the West side of the hospital by using Entrance #3: West Entrance or Entrance #2: South Entrance, but will be stopped near the West Registration for screening.
- These entrances at the hospital will be temporarily closed to the public:
* Entrance #4: The Cedar Table Entrance
* Entrance #1: East Entrance
Thank you for your cooperation as we work to protect the health and safety of our patients, staff, visitors and the community.