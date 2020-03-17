Press Release from Mercer Health: Mercer Health has developed a COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Drive-Thru Testing Center at the Mercer County Fairgrounds. The Drive-Thru Testing Center will open on Wednesday, March 18th at 9 a.m. Drive-thru testing is a safer way to test for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) by minimizing exposures in physician offices, urgent care and the emergency department. The drive-thru model is being used throughout the nation.
Patients are being directed to call their primary care provider to receive a phone-based triage. Based upon these phone consultations, and utilizing CDC guidance, an order can be placed. In addition, per guidance of Ohio Department of Health (ODH), primary care providers should attempt to rule out other sources of respiratory illness including influenza prior to ordering a COVID-19 test. Only the individuals who have been directed by their primary care provider and who have an order from them for the testing will be screened. There currently is very limited supply of testing materials in our region and the majority of the testing supplies are being reserved for our sickest patients. NOTE: Testing is not available at the Mercer County Health District offices or Mercer Health Medical Group physician offices.
WHO GETS TESTED?
If you suspect you have symptoms and meet travel requirements or had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, contact your primary care provider. Specific direction for your situation will be provided. If criteria are met, based upon the CDC, a test will be ordered. Tests will not be given without an order from a medical professional and individuals without an order will be turned away. Testing requirements are detailed below.
Clinical Features
AND
Epidemiologic Risk
Fever or signs/symptoms of lower respiratory illness (e.g. cough or shortness of breath)
AND
Any person, including healthcare workers, who has had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV patients within 14 days of symptom onset
Fever and signs/symptoms of lower respiratory illness (e.g. cough or shortness of breath)
AND
A history of travel outside of US (*affected areas to be concerned with China, South Korea, United Kingdom and Ireland, Cruise Ship Travel, Europe, Iran, Japan) within 14 days of symptom onset
Fever with severe acute lower respiratory illness that has required hospitalization (e.g., Pneumonia, ARDS)…. And without alternative explanatory diagnosis (e.g., influenza).
AND
NO source of exposure has been identified
*Refer to CDC for updated travel warning list at cdc.gov
HOW DO YOU GET TESTED?
Testing for COVID-19 includes collecting an upper respiratory tract specimen with a nasal swab.
WHERE DO I GET TESTED?
Mercer County Fairgrounds, 1001 W. Market St., Celina
Please enter the main entrance of the Fairgrounds and follow the directions of signage and testing center staff members.
WHEN IS TESTING AVAILABLE?
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
OTHER QUESTIONS?
Please call 419-678-5395 with questions about testing and other COVID-19 related concerns.
WHAT TO DO IN CASE OF EMERGENCY?
As in any illness, if symptoms become emergent, Mercer Health’s Emergency Department is available. For suspected COVID-19 cases ONLY, please call 419-678-5101 prior to arriving at the Emergency Department to ensure the best care for your situation and the proper safety protocols are in place for other patients, visitors and healthcare employees.