The Mercer County Sheriff's office has decided to close their lobby to the public because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.

Mercer Sheriff's Office closes to the public

Starting Monday, November 30th, anyone needing to use the services at the sheriff's office will need to make an appointment. That includes CCW applications, fingerprinting, and background checks. They are asking that all public record requests be done remotely by email, USPS, or by calling them.

To schedule an appointment or request public records you can call them at 419-586-5770.

 

 

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.