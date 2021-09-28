A project that aims to improve the overall quality of Grand Lake Saint Mary's in Mercer County is officially underway.
Construction on the Burntwood-Langenkamp wetland has begun this week. The wetland aims to improve the overall water quality of the lake, while also enhance the quality of life for those who live in the area and improve the overall visitor experience.
The 90-acre project will work to filter pollutants before they can enter the lake. The project is part of the State of Ohio's initiative to improve the overall quality of water in lakes across the state.
The project is expected to be completed in late Spring of 2022.