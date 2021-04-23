Celina City Schools are asking for the consideration to approve a bond and tax levy that would transform their district.
The school is hoping to pass a 5.2 mill property tax levy, with $51 million coming from the state. If passed, a Pre-K through 4th-grade section would be added to the Intermediate building. An entirely new 7-12 Junior-Senior High School would be constructed as well.
With these additions, they would become ADA accessible, a new 600-seat auditorium would be built, and storm shelters and air conditioning would be put in. Dr. Ken Schmiesing, Celina City Schools Superintendent, says these new buildings and upgrades are desperately needed.
“They’re old. They have some safety features that we could definitely update and make safer facilities for our students and our staff members," says Schmiesing. "So, I think there are many reasons out there to vote 'yes'.”
He also says these improvements would attract employees and families to the city’s growing business landscape. The levy will be up for a vote on the May 4th primary ballot.
For more information, visit bulldoglevy.com.