The Mercer County Fairgrounds hosted "Easter Encounter" today that let people drive thru and witness the story of Jesus on Easter.
Several churches and businesses in Celina joined forces to create a unique drive through Easter experience during a time of uncertainty and social distancing.
There were six stations that each depicted a different part in Jesus’ story that families were welcome to view and pray at.
One woman from Celina, Sara Kriegel, says the community has been putting on a live version of the stations for years with real people reenacting what happened, so she didn’t think they would be able to do anything this year.
“I was kind of surprised that they did it but it goes over really well in our community and I think that it’s been really busy so I think a lot of people are taking advantage of it,” says Kriegel.
The drive through even had a code that you could scan with your phone that had video and audio to go along with each of the stations.