Concerned parents, teachers, and even former teachers showed up for the Bulldog Levy Campaign Committee meeting.
The Superintendent for Celina City schools Dr. Ken Schmiesing lead tonight’s meeting about the Levy that’s coming up in March. The school district is requesting a 7.9 mill levy for construction of new facilities, one of which will be a new 7-12 building. The main concerns are ADA accessibility for children in wheelchairs, and the climate of the classrooms. These outdated buildings often see temperatures that people would find uncomfortable.
Dr. Schmiesing says that Celina schools are at a disadvantage from other schools in the area.
“All the other schools in Mercer County are air conditioned so when we’re sitting in 100 degrees, they’re sitting closer to 75 degrees," says Schmiesing. "You can certainly feel for our students and our staff members.”
One of the parents recalled a conversation he had with another Celina alumni who recently visited the high school. The alumni said this, "'It’s exactly the same as when I went there 45 years ago, and we had problems with it then,'" says Jonathan Williams. "He goes, ‘I can’t believe they haven’t done anything.’”
The next meeting for the Levy Campaign Committee is set for February 18th at 6:30 at the Grand Lake United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. To find out more, visit their Facebook page.