Facebook post from Mercer County Health District- 4/3/2020: As of April 3, 2020, the Mercer County Health District, reports 6 confirmed cases, 21 pending cases, 41 negative cases, 2 hospitalizations, and 1 death of COVID-19. The death was a 71 year-old-male who was recently hospitalized for COVID-19. We will not release any identifiable information about the patient to respect privacy.
“Mercer County Health District staff would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the gentleman who died,” said MCHD Health Administrator, Jason Menchhofer.
MCHD has been working tirelessly preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic since we first learned about it. We are reaching out to all known contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases to make sure we help prevent the spread of the disease. MCHD stresses the importance to limit all non-essential activities outside of the home. If you have to be out, you need to maintain at least 6 feet distance between each other.
If you feel that you may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath), there are things you can do at home. Mildly ill patients are encouraged to stay home and contact their healthcare provider by phone for guidance. Patients need to be vigilant in monitoring symptoms and reach out to a healthcare provider if symptoms worsen. Individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately. Please do not go to the emergency room or urgent care unless you have already communicated with your healthcare provider and called ahead.
We live in a small community, and we ask you to be respectful. COVID-19 has already caused a lot of fears and anxiety, and spreading rumors can fuel panic. If you hear a rumor that is not supported by facts released by our office, ODH, or CDC, please do not spread that rumor.
If you have questions about COVID-19, contact the Mercer County Health District COVID-19 Call Center at 567-890-2619 from 9 AM to 3 PM, Monday through Friday.