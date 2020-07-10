The Mercer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Brad Jacques and 13-year-old Isaiah Murphy who went missing from their foster home in the Celina area.
The boys were reported missing on July 6th and both are from Hardin County. The sheriff's office is working with the Mercer County Job and Family Services to locate the boys. If you have information about their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 419-586-7724.
Media release from Mercer County Sheriff’s Department: Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey is seeking the help of the public in attempting to locate two (2) missing juvenile males. Both males are missing from a foster care home from the Celina area. Missing is 14 year old Brad Jacques and 13 year old Isaiah Murphy, both from Hardin County, Ohio. Both boys were reported missing on July 6th, 2020 by their foster father. Brad is reported to be about 5’8” tall and 170-180 pounds with red hair. Isaiah is listed as 5’6” and 120 pounds with blond hair. No known clothing description on either boy. Grey advised that both boys have been entered as missing persons and that his office is working with the Mercer County Children Job and Family Services in an attempt to locate the boys.
Sheriff Grey is asking anyone with information to please call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at 419-586-7724.