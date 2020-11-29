The Mercer County sheriffs office has decided to close their lobby to the public because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.
Starting Monday, November 30th, anyone needing to use the services at the sheriff's office will need to make an appointment. That includes CCW applications, fingerprinting, and background checks. They are asking that all public record requests be done remotely by email, USPS or by calling them.
To schedule an appointment or request public records you can call them at 419-586-5770.