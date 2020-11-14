The Ohio National Guard’s Readiness Center has shut down in St. Marys leaving a vacant historical building. 

The Ohio National Guard says the 100-year-old building is no longer economically realistic to continue working from, and has relocated its soldiers to the Lima Readiness Center.

The National Guard has been in the St. Mary's community since the late 1800’s, and say they appreciate the support they received while there. The Ohio Department of Administrative Services will be in charge of what happens to the building next.

 

 

