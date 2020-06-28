Rockford is trying to continue their bicentennial celebration through the pandemic, and was able to hold their Garden Walk.
The big bicentennial celebration was scheduled for last weekend, but COVID canceled those plans. This weekend, the town celebrated with a garden walk through various spots in the small town where nature seems to flourish. A dozen locations were on the map for the walk that displayed a variety of different garden styles and history of the town.
Twyla Hayes, Owner of Brand It Marketing who sponsored the event, and member of the Rockford Bicentennial Committee, says that she’s happy that some celebrations are able to continue.
“I think people were just happy to be around each other," says Hayes. "We’re a small community and people just enjoy the company of each other, and not being able to do that like we typically do the last few months, this has just been really a nice event.”
One of their next events is the Rockford Barn Quilt Trail Walk scheduled for September 19th. To find more information and to see when other bicentennial celebrations are taking place, visit rockfordalive.com.