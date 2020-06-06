Another summertime staple will be taking this year off because of the ongoing pandemic. The St. Henry Community Picnic Committee announced through Facebook that the 2020 event, which was scheduled for the Fourth of July weekend, has been canceled. They will be holding a barbecue chicken dinner on July 5th, and the committee says those proceeds will be used to make the 2021 community picnic their best one yet. The St. Henry Community Picnic is the latest of the July 4th events that had to canceled because of COVID-19.