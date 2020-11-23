Mercy Health Bright Nights to be debuted this week

The Allen County Fairgrounds, partnering with Mercy Health St. Rita’s will host a Christmas tradition they hope to continue in the future.
This Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. the fairgrounds will be opening the gates to the public, as they host the 1st ever Mercy Health Bright Nights, hoping to create a lasting tradition and build upon it. The event will be a drive-thru event, with music playing by the Lima Symphony Orchestra on the radio. Among some of the displays there will be illuminated trees, a light tunnel, and LED Christmas light displays that range from Santa and his reindeer, to the holiday express, all to create a great family fun experience.
Chad Hughes, Operations Manager of the Allen County Fairgrounds said, “The partnership with Mercy Health St. Rita’s, the Lima Symphony Orchestra, and the Allen County Fairgrounds is an amazing way that creative collaboration can come together and create a special event, minimal contact that families can enjoy in a time when it is hard to connect with other people.”
Tickets are $10 per vehicle and you can purchase them on https://allencofair.com/mercy-health-bright-nights/. They are asking people to enter in the main entrance off of Harding Highway.