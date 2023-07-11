Press Release from Mercy Health: LIMA, OHIO (July 11, 2023) – Enjoying the summer often means fun in the sun – something that we all know comes with risks like sunburn and dehydration. However, what you may not realize is the summer heat can also have adverse effects on your heart.
“When you’re in the heat, your body’s circulatory system helps with the cooling process. The way it works is by dilating your blood vessels and increasing your cardiac output to help you sweat,” explained Ayyash Melhem, MD, cardiologist with Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center. “While effective, this process of managing heat can put a strain on the heart, which can be risky especially for people who have existing heart problems.”
Even if you don’t have a history of heart disease, there are other factors that can put you at higher risk. For instance, your age – our body’s ability to manage temperature changes tends to decrease as we get older. Body weight can also play a role with body fat acting as an insulator that can reduce your ability to get rid of excess heat.
Knowing how to manage the heat when you are outdoors is also key to keeping your heart healthy and safe. For instance, hydration is an ongoing task.
“It is common to drink a lot of water and fluids when out in the hot weather, and this is important. However, hydration should start before you are outside. By the time you feel thirsty, you’re probably already a bit dehydrated.”
It’s important to be smart about when you’re choosing to get outdoors and be active, too. First thing in the morning or later in the evening after sunset are usually cooler than in the middle of the day. Also keep in mind that when exercising, your heart is already working harder in the heat, so you might need to reduce your intensity.
Most importantly, be aware of the signs of heat illness so you’ll recognize the warning symptoms that signal you may be struggling with the heat.
“The first thing you may notice would be feelings of lightheadedness or your heart racing inappropriately. If you experience this, get to a cooler area and drink fluids,” warned Dr. Melhem. “Heat and sunstroke can come on quickly. The first sign is someone becoming cold and clammy, which signals the cardiovascular system is no longer able to continue its efforts to cool the body. That’s the point at which you’ll want to seek medical help immediately.”
Remember you can always check with your health care provider for advice on handling hot temperatures or exercising outdoors in the summer. If you don’t have a provider, Mercy Health makes it easy to find one near you that can help with your individual needs. Just head to mercy.com to check out our Find a Doctor tool.