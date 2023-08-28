Mercy Health donates $6,000 to partner organizations through Community Cares Program

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - For the past few summers, Mercy Health has given its associates the opportunity to dress down on Fridays in exchange for making a small donation to its Community Cares Friday's program.
The collected funds are then donated to partner organizations within the community whose goals and missions align with Mercy Health. The hospital donated $2,000 to Daddy's at Work, a non-profit organization that helps fathers improve their lives and reconnect with their children. An additional $4,000 was also given to Lima City Parks and Recreation to support incorporating new activities in several Lima parks, providing more fitness options for kids and enhancing their youth summer programs.
"The gift from St. Rita's is going to enhance our playgrounds throughout the system. We're going to look at a couple of different, they're called gaga ball pits, something I've come to know and understand a little bit more about but it's something that will enhance the opportunity and the quality of life around our playgrounds," explained Ric Stolly, deputy public works director.
The gaga balls will be made available for use before the summer youth programs start at Lima city parks next year.