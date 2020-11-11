Mercy Health partnering with Allen County Fairgrounds to put on a holiday show

Mercy Health and the Allen County Fairgrounds are partnering together to offer a great holiday experience.
The fairgrounds will be hosting the Mercy Health Bright Nights during the holiday season that will be safe for everyone during this pandemic. There will be over 45 LED Christmas light displays throughout the fairgrounds. There will be a light tunnel and illuminated trees and buildings with the Lima Symphony Orchestra performing music over a radio station. The cost for the event will be $10 per vehicle that will offer a unique experience for all to enjoy with the hopes of creating an annual tradition.
Chad Hughes, Promotions & Operations Manager of the Allen County Fairgrounds said, “We’re excited to welcome the public back to the fairgrounds, be able to create an annual holiday tradition for our community, where people can drive through the fairgrounds, enjoy Christmas lights that move and spin and wave. We are just excited for the kids and it will give everybody a little something fun to do in a time that they haven’t had a lot of fun things to do this year.”
To find the dates and times of the event, you can find it at https://allencofair.com/mercy-health-bright-nights/.