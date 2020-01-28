Mercy Health-St. Rita's donates $50,000 towards All Abilities Playground project

The Marimor Legacy Foundation recently received a big donation for it's All Abilities Playground project. The foundation was presented with a $50,000 check from Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.
This money will go towards building the two All Abilities Playgrounds. One will be built at Camp Robin Rogers and another one outside the Marimor School. The foundation's goal is to raise a total of $1.26 million for the project.
“We want to make sure that children with disabilities are able to play alongside their brothers and sisters who might not have limitations,” said Esther Baldridge, Marimor Legacy Foundation president.
“Our motivation for donating this is really making sure that all people are included when we think about our communities,” said Ronda Lehman, Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center president. “So the All Abilities Playground, which you know includes people with types of needs, is going to be very inclusive and that’s part of what our goal is.”
The foundation plans to start building the infrastructure for the playground at Camp Robin Rogers by summer. They plan to build the location at Marimor next summer.