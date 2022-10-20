Pills Generic
Press Release from Bon Secours Mercy Health: LIMA, Ohio (Oct. 20, 2022) – Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center is proud to once again participate in the annual Drug Take Back Initiative on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., which offers the community an opportunity to safely dispose of unused or expired medication.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. While it is a nationwide initiative, the day is made possible locally through the partnership of area police, municipal and health care organizations.

