Scholarships Generic

Press Release from Bon Secours Mercy Health: Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center is pleased to announce the 2023 Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. The program for high school seniors graduating in the spring of 2023, allocates twelve $1,500 scholarships to students from our community and region who are interested in pursuing careers as medical professionals. In addition to being awarded financial support, students will be connected to team members at St. Rita’s and invited to attended special events and activities related to health care throughout their college careers.

Students in Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Hancock, Logan, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby and Van Wert counties may apply. Applications can be found at more than 70 high schools and career centers around the 10 county districts.

Download PDF Lima Scholarship Application 2023.pdf

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.