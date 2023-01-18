Press Release from Bon Secours Mercy Health:Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center is pleased to announce the 2023 Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. The program for high school seniors graduating in the spring of 2023, allocates twelve $1,500 scholarships to students from our community and region who are interested in pursuing careers as medical professionals. In addition to being awarded financial support, students will be connected to team members at St. Rita’s and invited to attended special events and activities related to health care throughout their college careers.
Students in Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Hancock, Logan, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby and Van Wert counties may apply. Applications can be found at more than 70 high schools and career centers around the 10 county districts.
“Over the past few years, the health care industry has faced many unprecedented challenges, but staffing challenges may be the most critical of all,” said Ronda Lehman, president, Mercy Health - Lima. “Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center is proud to offer this program as a way to not only recognize young individuals in our community, but to create inroads with area students who may become the future of health care as well. Health care is truly a calling and we look forward to fostering those who have an interest in pursuing careers in the field.”
To be considered, students must submit the Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Scholarship application, an official high school transcript including ACT scores, and a 1-2 page essay answering the question: “Why I believe that this is what I was meant to do.” Be sure to include your name at the top of each page.
The deadline for submission of all application materials is Friday, February 24 at 4 p.m. Complete application packets may be mailed to the address on the application or dropped off at the main desk at the entrance of St. Rita’s Medical Center, 730 West Market Street, Lima, OH 45801.
The application is available at this link, and can be downloaded here. Students can also see their school counselor to receive an application, or contact Beth Keehn at BAKeehn@mercy.com.