Mercy Health–St. Rita’s newborns "Go Red" to raise awareness to women's heart disease

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - In honor of American Heart Month and the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women's Day, Mercy Health–St. Rita’s Medical Center accessorized their newborns with hand-knitted red caps to help raise awareness about heart health. Providers and associates at St. Rita’s dressed in red on Friday as well. Heart disease remains the number one killer of both women and men in the United States, so these babies have joined a worthy cause in hopes of bringing attention to the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of heart disease.
Women can sometimes present differently than men and don’t have symptoms of heart disease until they experience a medical emergency, such as a heart attack. Some early symptoms may include Chest pain or discomfort, pain in your upper abdomen, nausea, fatigue, skin color change, or shortness of breath.
Some tips to stay on top of heart disease are to check your blood pressure, eat a healthy diet, manage stress levels, exercise regularly, and maintain a healthy weight. Also, it is never too early to discuss heart health with your doctor. In fact, early prevention can make it less likely to develop heart disease in the future.
