Press Release from Mercy Health-St. Rita's: Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center is pleased to announce the 2020 Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. The program for high school seniors graduating in the spring of 2020, allocates $1,500 scholarships to students from our community and region who are interested in pursuing careers as medical professionals.
Students in Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Hancock, Logan, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby and Van Wert counties may apply. Applications can be found at more than 70 high schools and career centers around the 10 county districts.
“Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center is proud to offer this program every year as a way to inspire area high school students who are on their way to achieving success in the medical field,” said Ronda Lehman, president, Mercy Health - Lima. “A career in healthcare is a calling and I encourage all young individuals who are interested in this field to take this first step down an amazing career path.”
To be considered, students must submit the Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Scholarship application, an official high school transcript and a 1-2 page essay answering the question: “Why do you believe this is what you were meant to do.”
The deadline for submission of all application materials is Friday, February 22 at 4 p.m. Complete application packets may be mailed to the address on the application or dropped off at the main desk at the entrance of St. Rita’s Medical Center, 730 West Market Street, Lima, OH 45801.
To receive an application please see your school counselor or contact Terri Hopkins at TJHopkins@mercy.com or by calling 419-226-9128.
About Mercy Health - Lima
Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center, is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry’s quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center has been providing quality health care to the people of Allen County and west central Ohio since 1918. Together with more than 3,000 employees, physicians and volunteers, the ministry provides quality, innovative, compassionate care to the community. Consistent with its commitment to serve each patient with dignity, Bon Secours Mercy Health provides nearly $2 million per day in community benefit. The mission of Mercy Health – Lima is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of our communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. For more information, visit mercy.com.