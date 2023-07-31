Mercy Health-St. Rita's and Community Blood Center teaming up for August 9th blood drive

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Community Blood Center is looking for people to lend an arm and help save a life as the critical need for blood continues.

The Community Blood Center will be holding a blood drive on August 9th at Mercy Health St. Rita's from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The summer months are always challenging for blood collection. To help boost the numbers, they are entering people who donate in a drawing to win Cincinnati Bengals season tickets.

You can register to donate by going to https://www.donortime.com/ or by using the donortime app.

