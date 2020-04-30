Mercy Health-St. Rita's assure patients of a safe environment

Now that the governor has stated some elective surgeries can be done, many area hospitals are starting to make the transition back to business as usual.
Mercy Health-St. Rita's has taken every precaution to assure patients the hospital is a safe environment. They controlled entrances to the hospital and had check stations including temperature taking. Hospital administration says things have gone well and they are looking forward to adding more services for community healthcare.
"On Monday we're going to be reopening one of our main entrances. We'll still be doing screening and temperature checks along the way, but we're going to do that because we know we'll have more people starting to come in and while we're not able to have visitors quite yet, we will have some more people coming in to have some procedures done that maybe that they had to put off for awhile," said Ronda Lehman, Mercy Health-St. Rita's president.
Again, while St. Rita's is opening some additional services, the visitor restrictions will continue.