Mercy Health-St. Rita's awarding students at Lima's Unity Elementary for be active with GoNoodle

Unity Elementary School students were awarded Monday for getting their groove on in the classroom.
Mercy Health had challenged Unity to get up and move in the classroom by using a free online program called GoNoodle. GoNoodle is a classroom tool that lets kids move throughout the day to help them stay focused and feel better during class. But to the kids, it feels like a video game. Mercy Health awarded three classrooms at Unity Elementary School for spending over 800 minutes total on GoNoodle for the month of April.
Unity Principal Tricia Winkler says “We find that students that have to sit all day without any type of brain break really struggle to stay focused or to stay on task. So, the teachers build these brain breaks in throughout the day for all the students and they’ll use GoNoodle as that tool to help the students.
Daryan Downton, a 3rd grader says “We had to like dance and stuff, it’s like a video game and where you got to follow the people and stuff.”
Sophie Roberts, 3rd grader adds “GoNoodle is like a thing where you have to dance and it’s pretty fun.”
Katrion Frost, 3rd grader says, “GoNoodle is like a video game that you can like play anywhere and everywhere. And it’s like really fun.”
Ann Stiles, Mercy Health Community Affairs Coordinator adds, “It’s been a program that we have sponsored for many years now and it’s a way to get the kids interactive and refocused for the day, get moving. It’s also a very mindful program, and the kids love it, the teachers love it. It’s just a great program.”
Overall, the GoNoodle program offers lessons in 90% of elementary schools across the country. For more information on GoNoodle, visit gonoodle.com.
