Mercy Health St. Rita's awards scholarships for prospective healthcare students

14 students were awarded $1,500 each to go towards an education in healthcare. To receive the scholarship, students had to answer the question of "Why do you believe this is what you were meant to do?"

Those with St. Rita's say that they look forward to supporting these students every year and hope to encourage a lifetime in healthcare.

"We’re just really focused on trying to keep our young talent in the community and stay really connected to them while they’re going down that road to figure out what kind of health professional they would like to become," said St. Rita's president Ronda Lehman. "Everything from pharmacists to physicians nurses to therapists, it’s nice to see an array of areas the people are interested in."

One of the winners was Madison Zimmerly from Columbus Grove. She's going for neurology at Ohio State, and says she's been interested in the field from an early age.

"I have a younger brother with epilepsy, so I was taking a particular interest of the brain my whole childhood," said Zimmerly. "I thought it was interesting and throughout high school is when I realized that that’s what I want to do with my life."

Mercy Health St. Rita’s Scholarship Recipients – 2022

Madison Zimmerly - Columbus Grove High School

Chloe Schroeder - Ottawa-Glandorf High School

Alec Spangler - Waynesfield-Goshen High School

Lauren Heebsh - Ottawa-Glandorf High School

Savannah Spain - Waynesfield-GoshenHigh School

Dalton Hahn – Lima Senior High School

Carlie VanMeter - Lima Central Catholic High School

Kate Laukhuf - Wayne Trace High School

Abrey Brinkman – Celina High School

Nick Wurst - Fort Jennings High School

Makenna Borchers – Russia High School

Brooklyn Laukhuf - Van Wert High School

Elsbeth Nelson – Lima Senior High School

Jamin Gahdhi – Bath High School

