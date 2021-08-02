Mercy Health St. Rita's donates money to migrant student education program

Mercy Health St. Rita's raises money to help support an area educational program. As part of its Community Care Friday fundraising event, where employees could dress casually for a donation, St. Rita's raised $2,000 for the Ohio Migrant Education Program.
Locally, that program provides summer learning for migrant students in Putnam County.
Representatives from St. Rita's presented the check to the superintendent of the Putnam County Education Service Center, and some students who have gone through the education program spoke on how their experiences have helped shape them into who they are today.
"Now here in high school I’ve taken Algebra 2 over the summer, and in the school year I plan to take Pre-Calculus," said Gael Salinas. "I hope that the program continues to help other kids that come, like my younger sister who’s in it right now."
Those with Mercy Health say they wanted to give back to a program that does so much for kids in the area.
"In our community, we look out for each other, and so when this came up as a need, our team said that this is what we want to do and this is what we want to support," said Beth Keehn, director of government and community affairs for Mercy Health St. Rita's. "Personally, this is something that my family has been engaged with since I was very little, and so for me it’s a chance to reconnect, but really it’s a broader impact - our friends and our neighbors that we're taking care of."
This is the second year St. Rita's has put on the community cares fundraiser.