Mercy Health-St. Rita's employees take part in human trafficking awareness training

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - During their trafficking situation, up to 88% of victims seek health care, but not all healthcare professionals may feel prepared to recognize the signs or attend to the needs of victims.
To prevent this, Mercy Health-St. Rita's organized a training seminar called "Engaging in Human Trafficking Scenarios: Awareness, Screening, and Intervention" to ensure its staff is well-equipped to assist human trafficking victims. The seminar was attended by healthcare workers, graduate medical education residents, and the hospital's community partners. Attendees gained a deeper understanding of warning signs and were briefed on Mercy Health's screening and intervention protocols. Additionally, they observed trafficking survivors and advocates role-playing possible intervention scenarios.
"Ohio is the fifth for incidents of human trafficking. If you look at it per capita, we're fourth. So, there's a large volume of people that are labor trafficked, or sex trafficked, in this area. So, the signs are many. What we want to do is develop trust, clinically, with them and then provide the help," explained Matt Etzkorn, vice president of Mission for Mercy Health-Lima.
If you suspect someone to be a victim of human trafficking dial 911 or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.