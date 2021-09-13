Mercy Health St. Rita's Graduate Medical Center receives first major donation

A donation from the St. Rita’s Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary is the first of several for the new Graduate Medical Center Education Program.
This check for $240,000 is the first installment of a million-dollar pledge to the facility. The auxiliary has a long history of raising dollars that go back to the medical center to promote the growth and advancement of healthcare. They are pleased to be able to donate to the new educational center.
Volunteer and Auxiliary President Jan Kennedy adds, “We do this to enhance everything going on at the medical center and we have multiple projects. We have our gift shop, we have our thrift shop and we hold fundraisers all the time. We are just so, so proud of all our volunteers that contribute and help us make this possible with these large gifts and donations.”
President of Mercy Health St. Rita’s Ronda Lehman also added, “We will continue to make sure that we have the state-of-the-art equipment that’s needed. We’ll continue in the coming years to make sure that we are enhancing the educational experience that our residents and medical students are getting here. We’re going to continue to close on some wonderful further donations and gifts to the building.”
Lehman says the GMC was developed to address the region's growing need for practicing medical professionals.