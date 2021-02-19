Mercy Health St. Rita's helping first responders save lives during heart health month

Mercy Health-Saint Rita’s understands the importance of first responders and is assisting them with the lifesaving equipment they need.
As part of Heart Health Month, the hospital and the Mercy Health Foundation of Greater Lima has donated $200,000 to Allen County Fire and EMS departments. The money will be used to get new state-of-the-art medical equipment to assist patients during the first moments of treatment. With February being heart month both EMS and hospital staff agree to care for cardiac patients needs to be seamless.
Dr. Kishore Nallu, Interventional Cardiologist and Cath Lab Director at St. Rita’s explains, “The whole chain needs to be just sound and these guys take care of the first link and they get the patient to the hospital and we take it from there. So, the whole team approach has been working really well.”
Shawnee Township Fire Chief Todd Truesdale goes on to add, “Before we were seeing people that are having a heart attack that used to lay around for hours before it was interpreted to now, they’re having a heart attack and under an hour the pain is gone. They’re opened up and it’s because of this partnership and everything working together has got us where we’re at. We’re really excited about that.”
St. Rita’s EMS Trauma injury prevention outreach coordinator Brian Anderson also adds, “Our first responders and a lot of people don’t realize is they can start the same care that we’re going to do here in the ER for patients having a heart attack. They can start that right in the back of their squad. They can give us early notification which allows us to open up our cath lab and get our team ready and so they are absolutely the first link in the chain of survival.”
Anderson says anything they can do to help make sure the departments have the equipment to continue to take care of residents in their community is a great thing.