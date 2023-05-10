Mercy Health-St. Rita's holds an appreciation picnic for employees and volunteers

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-St. Rita's offering up a tasty thank you for their employees for National Hospital Week.
It was a perfect day for a picnic and the medical center handed out around 2,700 meals to employees and volunteers as a thank-you for their hard work. Hospital officials say it takes an army to provide the care that they do, and each of the associates impacts their patients on a daily basis.
"It's a 24/7 365 job of caring for our patients and caring for our community, our staff does tremendous work all the yearlong," says Ronda Lehman, Pres. Mercy Health-St. Rita's. "And so this is just a very small token of appreciation for them, where we can do something fun on a beautiful day like today and celebrate them."
National Hospital Week has been around since the 1920s and is an opportunity to highlight hospitals, health systems, and healthcare workers.