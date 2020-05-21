Mercy Health-St. Rita's hold virtual ceremony for scholarship winners

Mercy Health-St. Rita's held a virtual ceremony Thursday afternoon for their scholarship winners.

Mercy Health-St. Rita's hold virtual ceremony for scholarship winners

Nearly 200 area high school students pursuing a career in the medical field applied for the $1,500 scholarship. Of those 200, 12 were selected as winners. A luncheon is usually held for the winners, but due to the pandemic St. Rita's held a virtual ceremony over Zoom. The scholarship not only helps out financially, but helps keep future medical workers in the area.

Mercy Health-St. Rita's hold virtual ceremony for scholarship winners

Director of Government and Communication Affairs, Beth Keehn said, "The scholarship certainly helps them get their first year started and sets them up for success, and then as the years go on we invite them back at least once or twice a year to do professional development, meet our leaders, and meet physicians to kind of keep those connections strong."

The students will receive a gift box and certificate for their achievement.

A list of the winners this year are below.

Camara Evans, Lima Senior High School

Brandon Goldsberry, Lima Central Catholic

Grace Hoffman, Ottawa-Glandorf High School

Rob Langhals, Columbus Grove High School

Cameron Lenhart, Wapakoneta High School

Abby Maag, Kalida High School

Sara Meier, St. Henry High School

Alexander Morrisey, Shawnee High School

Kennedy Newell, Celina High School

Leah Stallkamp, Shawnee High School

Madison Ward, Bath High School

Te’Osha Williams, Lima Senior High School

 

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Cameron Saliga, from Middlefield, Ohio, a short distance from Cleveland. I recently graduated from Ohio University in May of 2019 with my Bachelors of Science in Meteorology.