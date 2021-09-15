Mercy Health St. Rita's hosting community block party along with Activate Allen County

Activate Allen County and Mercy Health St. Rita’s are teaming up to get people moving.
They will be hosting a Community Block Party this Saturday at the new Graduate Medical Education Center at 751 West Market Street. There is a whole array of activities planned to include a bike rodeo for the kids, a food distribution from West Ohio Food Bank, health screenings, and covid-19 vaccines. Food trucks, live music, and community vendors will be participating. It’s all to bring the community together.
Joshua Lisan is a Dietic Intern from Bluffton University working with Activate Allen County and had this to say about the community block party. “It’s a really good way to promote healthy nutrition and wellness and to engage the community and get the community out there to something healthy and fun for the entire family.”
The Block Party will be this Saturday, September 18th from 11 am to 1 pm. First responders will be treated to a free meal from one of the food trucks in appreciation for all they do.