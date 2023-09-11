Mercy Health-St. Rita's inviting the public to a block party at their newly established Reading Park

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-St. Rita's is continuing its community outreach activities and you're invited to join in.
They are throwing a Here's to your Health Block Party at the newly established Reading Park across from the hospital. The party is an extension of Club 129, a project of St. Rita's to improve a neighborhood's health and well-being through an Ohio Health Improvement Zone Grant. There will be all kinds of agencies, vendors, and activities on hand.
"This is a really relaxed fun way to get those resources. So to enjoy the weekend with your family but also if you are worried about food insecurity the food bank will be there. If you just want to have a meal because you haven't had one we're doing free food that day. You need resources with like child care, utilities, anything like that, we're going to have it there and have somebody that can walk you through how to access it," said Carla Thompson, community resource navigator at Mercy Health.
The block party is scheduled for Saturday, September 16th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Central Lima Neighborhood Association's new Reading Park on West North Street near the corner of Maple Lane.