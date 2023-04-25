Mercy Health-St. Rita's raising awareness of how organ donation can make a difference in the lives of others

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-St. Rita's had blue and green colors throughout the hospital today for organ donation awareness. Our Conner Prince tells us more.
What is one thing you could do to save a life? Today at St. Rita's Medical Center, one possible answer to that question is through organ donation as personnel at St. Rita's are celebrating blue and green day, a day raising awareness about the critical need for organ donors.
"The average wait time for any specific organ can be at least six months. The donor registration that goes across the nation, we have about one-hundred twenty-thousand people on that registration list right now, and about twenty of those people will die every day still waiting for their organ," stated Rebekah Kellogg, nurse at Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
With hundreds of thousands of individuals waiting for a healthy organ, the impact one person can have is beyond measurable such as the impact one local mother's daughter had on several families.
"Our daughter Amanda died on January 26, 2016, she was 22 years old. She died from a blood clot in her lung that traveled to her heart and went into cardiac arrest. She donated her corneal tissue, and we've heard from several of her recipients. One was the mother of a one-month-old little girl that received her cornea that was born blind, and she can now see," said Mary Chington, mother of an organ donor.
Stories like Amanda have impacted countless families across the globe, including Belinda Fitch where her husband received a lifesaving liver transplant.
"My husband was a liver transplant recipient, and it saved his life. It really truly did. He is able to live on now a mostly normal life whereas he would have probably died from liver failure, so it's very important, very dear to our hearts and very thankful gift of organ donation," said Belinda Fitch, nurse at Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
If you are on the fence about becoming an organ donor, Belinda and Mary have some advice for you to consider.
"Donate your organs or your loved one's organs once they pass away. It can save another person's life, many people's lives actually. One donor can save up to 8 lives," added Fitch.
"Please do it. It's a gift for your family. You live on in their recipients. Please just say yes," asked Chivington.