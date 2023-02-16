Mercy Health St. Rita's reminds residents to be aware of their overall heart health

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - February is American Heart Month and serves as another reminder of how you should be aware of your overall heart health.
Monitoring risk factors such as your age, smoking, and diet are key to early detection, but family history is one that you should keep a close eye on.
"If you do have a family member that is close to you like a mother, father, brother, or sister, and they have heart disease, you need to be tested," said Denise Martz, Director of Cardiovascular Services at Mercy Health St. Rita's.
And heart complications can happen to just about anyone, such as Doug Litsey, who worked in emergency services for 21 and a half years. He went from helping deliver heart patients to hospitals — to needed treatment for his own heart after a stress test failure led to him needing open heart surgery.
"I was hoping not, but it did happen, and since it did, I was just thankful that there was a facility and personnel of this caliber to take care of me," said Doug Litsey, retired Shawnee Fire Chief.
And Litsey says that emergency response teams have more equipment with them to ensure that patients are treated as soon as they arrive.
"With the capabilities now, the EMS units arrive on the scene and they are actually in communication with the hospitals to initiate definitive care - right at the scene and en route," said Litsey.
Your heart is arguably one of the most important muscles in your body — and taking care of it — should be your top priority to live a long and healthy life.
"Your heat is a muscle and its multi-faceted," said Martz. "You may think of heart attacks but there are so many other things with your heart. As technology has evolved they are living longer lives. Just keeping an eye on that, and being aware... like the health care fair we are having is to help educate people on that."