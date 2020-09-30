Mercy Health St. Rita's to hold online addiction seminar

Mercy Health-St. Rita's and the Ohio State University are teaming up to hold a virtual education event for medical personnel.
Dr. Robert Wheeler with St. Rita's will be one of the physicians that will be speaking for the addiction treatment seminar. Dr. Wheeler says that he has experienced the effects of addiction first-hand through a loved one, and that addiction is more complicated than people may think.
"I think there’s a lot of feelings that these are people who are down and out, but this could happen to anybody - professionals, doctors, lawyers," said Dr. Wheeler. "I think that this will let people know how bad it is out there, and there is fairly good treatment that we have come across that works."
The seminar will be held Saturday, October 3rd.