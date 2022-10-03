Mercy Health-St. Rita's volunteers thanked at appreciation luncheon

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Staff at Mercy Health-St. Rita's finally gets the chance to thank the men and women who volunteer at the hospital every year.

Because of the pandemic, it has been 2019 since they have been able to hold their volunteer appreciation luncheon. So, they picked the appropriate theme for their comeback in "Roaring in the 20s". The volunteers help in various parts of the hospital and show their support for the medical center's vision by helping raise money for needed improvements, like the auxiliary's one-million-dollar commitment to the graduate medical education program. We ask some of them what they see is their impact on visitors and staff at the hospital.

