Mercy Health's Community Care Fridays program able to make third summer donation

Mercy Health - St. Rita's wraps up a summer program Tuesday, Community Care Fridays, with one final donation.
The Mercy Health Foundation presented the Wapakoneta Area Community Foundation with a donation of $2,000. The money raised came from Mercy Health employees. They had the option to dress casual on Fridays and make a donation in return. Each summer month a donation was made. Delphos Christmas Community Project and Putnam Community Foundation were gifted money as well. The Wapakoneta Area Community Foundation plans to use the money for organizations that provide students with grants.
"Well, I think to be able to give the funding to Putnam County, Allen County, and Auglaize County has been just a really nice commitment to show that we do support our local communities," Sara Ambroza said, interim president of Mercy Health Foundation of Greater Lima. "But also be able to thank them for the support that we've received over the last six months."
"Continues to allow us to grow," said Bob Askins, executive director of the Wapakoneta Area Community Foundation. "Grant--Issue grants twice a year and do things to help those that need help. Particularly in this time as things have shut down and these organizations at times are struggling to make ends meet. So, we're just happy to be able to continue to support that. and we're thrilled that they thought of us when it came time to distribute this money."
With the success of the program, Mercy Health plans to pick it back up next year.