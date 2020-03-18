The members of the Allen County Fire Chiefs Association want to ensure the public that we are all working closely together to have plans in place to handle the EMS needs of our community during this Coronavirus outbreak. We are meeting regularly to discuss resources, manpower, equipment, and supplies. We are in constant communication with the Allen County Public Health and the Allen County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Additionally, we are working with Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health St. Rita’s for guidance and medical direction.
We want to remind area residents that a Community Call Center and Designated Evaluation Centers have been activated here in Allen County. The number to call is 419–226–9000.
If you are experiencing cold and flu symptoms we strongly recommend contacting the call center or your primary care physician instead of dialing 911.
It is imperative that we do our best to keep our local fire departments available for true emergencies which will continue to happen on a daily basis. Multiple non-emergent EMS calls could significantly diminish the public safety resources in our community. If you or a family member are having a serious emergency and are in distress, do not hesitate to dial 911. If you are experiencing cold and flu symptoms and or have concerns about potential coronavirus exposure, please call the community call center at 419-226–9000.