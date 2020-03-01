Media Release from the Allen County Engineers Office –
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP – The Metcalf Street Truss Bridge (located next to the Husky Refinery) will be CLOSED to traffic from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. starting Monday, March 2, 2020 through Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The temporary closure is necessary for the inspection of the bridge. During this daily bridge closure, through traffic will be prohibited. Therefore, drivers must use an alternate route around the bridge. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Brion Rhodes, Allen County Engineer.