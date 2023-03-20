From the Allen County Engineer: SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The Metcalf Street Truss Bridge (located next to the Husky Refinery) will be CLOSED to traffic from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 and Wednesday, March 22, 2023. This temporary closure is necessary for the inspection of the bridge. During this daily bridge closure, through traffic will be prohibited. Therefore, drivers must use an alternate route around the bridge. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
